TOKYO Oct 1 The Japanese government has
selected Nomura Securities and JP Morgan among the 11
underwriters for a planned initial public offering of
state-owned Japan Post IPO-JAPP.T, the finance ministry said
on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Daiwa, SMBC Nikko, Mizuho,
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets Japan, UBS, Tokai Tokyo
and Okasan were also chosen to underwrite the offering, which is
scheduled for next year and is expected to raise nearly $10
billion for the government.
Merrill Lynch and Barclays, which had been shortlisted for
the IPO, were not included among those selected.
Japan Post is the country's largest savings institution,
with about 176 trillion yen ($1.60 trillion) in customer
deposits, as well as a provider of postal and insurance
services.
The IPO will be the first leg of the government's plan to
sell up to two-thirds of Japan Post's shares. Bankers have said
the government eventually hopes to raise 2 trillion to 4
trillion yen from the sale. Part of the proceeds will fund
reconstruction of areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami.
(1 US dollar = 109.7600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edmund Klamann)