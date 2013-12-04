TOKYO Dec 4 Japan Post Holdings said on Wednesday that it will not slash its holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) drastically, reiterating its stance that it was a "social responsibility" not to roil the debt market.

President Taizo Nishimuro told reporters that Japan Post, which holds almost $2 trillion in JGBs under its deposit-taking unit and insurance arm, will stick to its stance even as other public funds are mulling a review of their bond-heavy investment strategy.

Japan Post is under pressure to improve its returns ahead of an initial public offering in 2015.