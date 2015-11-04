A Japan Post Co signboard is seen outside a post office in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTX1UH7O

TOKYO Japan Post Holdings and its two financial units burst out of the gate with gains of 16 to 33 percent in their debuts on Wednesday, after the government raised $12 billion from the triple IPO in Japan's biggest privatisation since the 1980s.

The listing of the national postal and savings giant is a key step in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to kick-start Japan's sluggish economy by encouraging households to invest or spend more of their low-yielding bank deposits.

Japan Post Holdings Co (6178.T) opened at 1,631 yen per share, 16.5 percent higher than the initial public offering price of 1,400 yen.

Japan Post Bank Co (7182.T) debuted at 1,680 yen, up 15.9 percent from its IPO price of 1,450 yen. Japan Post Insurance Co (7181.T) started at 2,929 yen, 33 percent higher than its 2,200 yen IPO price.

The government eventually aims to raise a total of 4 trillion yen ($33 billion) through additional stake sales over the next several years to fund the reconstruction of areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

About 10 percent of each Japan Post company's shares were sold to the public, raising about 1.4 trillion yen ($11.6 billion), in the largest privatisation of a Japanese state-owned firm since that of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.($1 = 120.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)