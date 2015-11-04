TOKYO Nov 4 Shares of Japan Post Holdings Co and Japan Post Bank Co soared on debut on Wednesday after the country's biggest privatisation since the 1980s raised 1.4 trillion yen ($11.6 billion) for the government.

Japan Post Holdings debuted at 1,631 yen per share, 16.5 percent higher than its initial public offering price of 1,400 yen.

Japan Post Bank Co opened at 1,680 yen, up 15.9 percent from its IPO price of 1,450 yen. Japan Post Insurance Co had yet to begin trading amid heavy buy orders above its IPO price of 2,200 yen.

($1 = 120.6400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)