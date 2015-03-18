(Updates with president comment)

By Taiga Uranaka

March 18 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday President Taizo Nishimuro will double as head of its banking unit, as the state-owned giant has not been able to find a successor to the current top.

Nishimuro said the search to replace Japan Post Bank President Yoshiyuki Izawa is going on and the company wants to decide the top as soon as possible. Izawa, a former Mitsui & Co executive, is stepping down at the end of March.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units are planning to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this year, in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state enterprises in two decades.

Japan Post Bank has been also in the spotlight after Nishimuro said last month it would review its $1.7 trillion asset portfolio "from scratch", signalling a major shift in investment strategy at one of the world's biggest institutional investors.

Nishimuro said about 40 people have applied for senior positions by the deadline last week for the bank's asset management division after it ran job ads for specialists, who will be in charge of its new investment strategy.

He said the company would spend some time on the screening process of the applicants. "It's very important to improve the post bank's profitability," he told a news conference.

Nishimuro also said Japan Post will start making preparations for adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though he said the change will not happen before the IPOs and the final decision to do so will be sometime off.

He said the company, which currently uses Japanese accounting rules, is considering a switch since it will not have to amortise goodwill under IFRS. Goodwill is difference between what a company pays for an acquisition and a target's net assets.

Japan Post announced last month it had agreed to buy Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd for A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion). (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Anand Basu)