TOKYO May 28 Japan Post Holdings Co
IPO-JAPP.T is set to name Katsunori Sago, a former deputy
president of Goldman Sachs Japan, as head of asset management at
its banking unit, a move that could accelerate its shift into
foreign stocks and bonds, two people with knowledge of the plan
said.
The state-owned mail and financial giant will announce the
move on Friday, said the people, who declined to be identified
because the appointment is not yet public. It is considering
making him a vice president but will make a formal decision at a
board meeting next month, they said.
Japan Post declined to comment.
Japan Post and its banking and insurance units plan to list
separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year.
The banking unit, Japan Post Bank, has been in the spotlight
after it flagged a new investment strategy earlier this year to
seek higher returns on its $1.7 trillion portfolio as a listed
company.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by
William Mallard)