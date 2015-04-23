BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
TOKYO, April 23 Japan Post Bank is set to name Masatsugu Nagato, a former chairman of Citibank Japan, as its next president effective May 11, people with knowledge of the move told Reuters.
Taizo Nishimuro, president of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co, has been doubling as head of the banking unit until the position can be filled.
Japan Post and its banking and insurance units plan to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year.
The sources declined to be identified as a formal announcement has not been made.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.