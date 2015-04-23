(Recasts with official announcement)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, April 23 Japan Post Holdings Co
named former chairman of Citibank Japan Masatsugu
Nagato president of Japan Post Bank ahead of planned IPOs by the
state-owned mail and financial giant and its two subsidiaries
later this year.
Nagato, 66, is scheduled to become president of Japan Post's
banking unit on May 11 pending approval at a shareholder meeting
on the same day, the company said on Thursday.
Japan Post Bank has been in the spotlight after it flagged a
new investment strategy earlier this year to seek higher returns
on its $1.7 trillion portfolio as a listed company.
There had been intense speculation over who would head the
bank after its president Yoshiyuki Izawa, a former Mitsui & Co
executive, stepped down in March without a successor.
Earlier this week, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money
manager, said it had appointed Izawa as chairman and country
head of Japan.
Nagato joined what is today Mizuho Bank in 1972 and rose
through the ranks before heading to Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
in 2006, eventually rising to the No. 2 position there.
"Nagato led Fuji Heavy's drive to enhance its reputation in
overseas markets," said Japan Post CEO Taizo Nishimuro at a news
conference. "I have a great respect for his leadership."
During Nagato's tenure at Citibank Japan from 2011 to March
of this year, the bank was ordered by Japanese financial
regulators to revamp its internal controls and corporate
governance after it was found to have violated rules over retail
marketing of financial products.
"Citi had various problems and he did a solid job fixing
them," Nishimuro said.
Nagato, known as a banker with vast overseas connection and
international business experience, will now find himself at the
head of a domestically-focused institution subject to heavy
regulation, such as a ban on making home loans.
($1 = 120.0400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Vincent Baby)