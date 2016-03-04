TOKYO, March 4 Japan Post Holdings Co
CEO Taizo Nishimuro is set to resign in coming weeks, two people
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, amid
speculation over his health following his hospitalisation nearly
a month ago.
The company has started a search for his successor, with
potential candidates including top managers from other
companies, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss
the matter publicly.
Japan Post representatives could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Taiga Uranaka;
Editing by William Mallard)