TOKYO, March 4 Japan Post Holdings Co CEO Taizo Nishimuro is set to resign in coming weeks, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, amid speculation over his health following his hospitalisation nearly a month ago.

The company has started a search for his successor, with potential candidates including top managers from other companies, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Japan Post representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard)