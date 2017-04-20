TOKYO, April 20 Japan Post Holdings Co said on Thursday it is considering whether it needs to book an impairment loss related to its Australian unit Toll Holdings, which it acquired in 2015 for 620 billion yen ($5.7 billion).

The Nikkei Business magazine reported earlier that Japan Post was considering booking a massive impairment loss because the acquisition has not created synergies effect and Toll's earnings have been hurt by an economic slowdown. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)