TOKYO Dec 25 A government panel on Friday
approved raising the deposit limit at Japan Post Bank Co
, a move fiercely opposed by small lenders, who are
concerned about a hit to their profits from a potential outflow
of deposits to the $1.5 trillion giant.
The decision came after Japan Post Holdings and its
bank and insurance units made successful market debuts in
November, marking Japan's biggest privatisation since 1987.
As a state-owned institution, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post
Insurance Co have been under heavy regulation to
protect private-sector competitors. Local banks fear that
raising the deposit cap will stoke an outflow of deposits to
Japan Post, hurting their business in the process.
The post bank's deposit limit of 10 million yen ($83,208)
per account has been in place for 24 years.
The panel approved raising the bank's deposit limit to 13
million yen. It also gave the green light to increasing the
maximum value of life-insurance policies sold by Japan Post
Insurance to 20 million yen, from the current 13 million yen.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers have
been calling for raising the limits, a move demanded by a group
of politically active post office masters.
Reuters reported in November the government was planning to
raise the limits.
Japan Post Bank is the country's biggest bank by deposits,
which stood at 177 trillion yen ($1.47 trillion). Its strength
lies in its ubiquitous presence through over 20,000 post offices
nationwide.
Small lenders say the post bank enjoys an unfair advantage
as long as it remains effectively majority-owned by the
government, as depositors assume there is implicit public
guarantee.
The deposit and insurance limits will be raised sometime
next year after the government makes necessary regulatory
changes.
($1 = 120.1800 yen)
