TOKYO Nov 14 Japan Post Holdings Co
and its banking unit posted falls in half-year profit and
maintained their forecasts for a decline for the full year, as
the central bank's negative interest rate policy hurt returns on
the unit's huge holdings of Japanese government bonds.
The holding company posted a net profit of 149.73 billion
yen ($1.39 billion) for the six months through September, 29.9
percent lower than a year earlier, while its banking unit
reported 150 billion yen in half year profit, a 12 percent
decline from the previous year.
($1 = 107.5400 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)