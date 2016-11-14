* Japan Post group records 29.9 pct fall in half-year net profit

* Japan Post Bank posts 12 pct decline in H1 net profit

* Maintains forecasts for full-year profit decline (Adds details)

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan Post Holdings Co and its banking unit posted falls in half-year profit and kept their forecasts for a decline for the full year, as the central bank's negative interest rate policy hurt returns on the unit's investments in Japanese government bonds.

The group posted a net profit of 149.73 billion yen ($1.39 billion) for the six months through September, a 29.9 percent drop from a year earlier, while its banking unit reported 150 billion yen in half-year profit, a 12 percent decline.

Unlike commercial lenders that make money off loans, Japan Post Bank is the nation's biggest deposit taker and relies in large part on investment returns from its portfolio of Japanese government bonds.

It is accelerating diversification of investment assets to boost returns. The bank has hired experts to invest in private equity, real estate and other assets from rival asset managers, such as the state-owed Development Bank of Japan.

Japan Post Bank had 203.8 trillion yen in assets of which Japanese government bonds accounted for 37.7 percent, or 76.8 trillion yen, a decline from 40.1 percent in March. Foreign securities took up 23.3 percent, or 47.5 trillion yen, an increase from 22.1 percent in March.

Japan Post Holdings is responsible for the country's extensive network of post offices and owns 74 percent of the banking unit, on which it heavily relies for its performance.

The postal service unit posted a 28.7 billion yen net loss for the half year, compared with a 12.4 billion yen loss a year earlier.

Its other main unit, Japan Post Insurance Co - the nation's biggest by asset size - recorded a half-year net profit of 42.5 billion yen, compared with a 48.5 billion yen profit a year ago.

The Japanese government last year sold some of its holdings in Japan Post and the group in turn sold a portion of shares in its banking and insurance divisions in initial public offerings, which raised a combined 1.4 trillion yen in the nation's largest privatisation share sale since 1987.

The share price falls of Japan Post Holdings and Japan Post Bank, however, will make it difficult for the government to conduct another equity sale.

Shares in Japan Post Holdings have fallen 2 percent from its IPO price of 1,400 yen, while Japan Post Bank shares have dropped 10.8 percent from the IPO price of 1,450 yen.

The government eventually aims to raise about 4 trillion yen through additional sales of shares in Japan Post Holdings to fund the reconstruction of areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan Post Holdings sold about 10 percent each in Japan Post Bank and the insurance unit and it eventually plans to sell all of its stakes in the two financial units.

($1 = 107.5400 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)