TOKYO, April 25 Japan Post Holdings Co
will book an annual loss of around 40 billion yen ($363.97
million) on the back of a 400 billion yen impairment charge on
its Australian logistics unit, Toll Holdings Ltd, Kyodo news
agency reported on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Japan Post declined to comment on the
report. It would mark Japan Post's first annual loss since it
was privatised in 2007.
Japan Post, 80 percent owned by the government, acquired
Toll for A$6.5 billion ($4.9 billion) in May 2015, ahead of the
triple initial public offerings by the mail giant and its two
financial units in November that year.
($1 = 109.9000 yen)
