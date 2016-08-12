TOKYO Aug 12 Japan Post Bank Co said on Friday Japanese government bonds (JGBs) accounted for 38.8 percent of its $1.95 trillion investment portfolio at the end of June, down from 40.1 percent at the end of March.

Affiliate Japan Post Insurance Co said its JGB holdings were 53.2 percent of its $820 billion investment portfolio, compared with 54.2 percent three months earlier. ($1 = 102.4500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)