* Gov't plans additional stake sale in Japan Post Holdings

* Japan Post CEO: not planning stake sale in financial units now

* Japan Post owns 90 percent of bank, insurance units (Adds CEO comments, background)

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd is not planning to sell more shares in its two financial subsidiaries when the government again sells a stake in the company, Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato said on Monday.

The holding company would instead wait for the appropriate timing to sell shares in Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd, Nagato said at a news conference.

"We would like to sell our holdings in the two subsidiaries down to 50 percent as soon as possible, but we need to see how things develop, such as their business performance and share prices," he said.

Earlier this month, the government said it had begun the process for a further sale of shares in Japan Post Holdings. It said the timing and scale of the sale would be determined later.

The government still owns 80 percent of the holding company after an unprecedented three-way initial public offering (IPO) in November 2015, in which it sold 11 percent each of Japan Post Holdings, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance.

The government plans to raise about 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) through the IPO and additional stake sales to fund the reconstruction of areas devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Under the current ownership structure, proceeds from sales of stakes in the banking and insurance companies do not automatically go to the government coffer.

In the IPO, the government directly raised 680 billion yen from the public sale of 11 percent of Japan Post Holdings.

In turn, Japan Post Holdings raised 730 billion yen from the sale of 11 percent each of the bank and insurance subsidiaries. The holding company then used the proceeds to buy back its own shares from the government. ($1 = 114.7000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing)