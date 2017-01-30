TOKYO Jan 30 Japan Post Holdings is
not considering the sale of additional stakes in its two
financial units at the same time as the government's stake sale
in the company, Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato said on Monday.
The company "wanted to wait on the timing" of the share sale
in Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co
, Nagato told a news conference.
Earlier this month, the Japanese government said it had
begun the process for a further sale of shares in Japan Post
Holdings. The government still owns an 80 percent stake in the
mail and financial conglomerate after an initial public offering
last year.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)