TOKYO, April 27 Japan's finance minister will
meet the chief executive of Japan Post Holdings Co in
the coming days over the company's surprise $3.6 billion
writedown on its Australian logistics arm, Toll Holdings, a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Taro Aso and Japan Post's Masatsugu Nagato will focus on the
company's response to the impairment charge, announced on
Tuesday, the person said.
Japan Post's 400 billion yen writedown on Toll has pushed
the company towards an annual loss of 40 billion yen for the
year ended in March, and came less than two years after its
A$6.5 billion ($4.9 billion) acquisition of Toll.
Japan is planning an additional sale of shares in Japan
Post, which listed in 2015.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Thomas Wilson;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)