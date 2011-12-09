TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's third-biggest utility
Chubu Electric Power Co said its new Joetsu 1-1
gas-fired unit, with capacity of 595 megawatts, began trial
operations on Thursday, sending electricity to the grid.
Commercial operations of the state-of-the-art combined-cycle
unit are scheduled in July 2012.
The company has been accelerating the development of new
fossil-fuelled units after it shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear
plant in May at the prime minister's request amid concerns it
could be hit by an earthquake.
Three more units at the plant, each capable of producing 595
MW, are slated to enter commercial operations by May 2014.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)