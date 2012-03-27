TOKYO, March 27 Japanese utility Chubu Electric
Power Co said on Tuesday it plans to move forward the
start of commercial operations of the gas-fired No.7 series unit
at its Nishi-Nagoya power plant, with capacity of around 2,200
megawatts, by two years to the year starting in April 2017.
The company also said on Tuesday it could not give a
schedule for the start of commercial operations of the new No.6
reactor at its Hamaoka nuclear plant due to uncertainties over
nuclear power following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis.
The company last year had said it aimed to start commerical
operations within five years from 2018/19.
