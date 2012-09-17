TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co said its 400-megawatt gas-fired No.8-2 unit at Shin-Nagoya power station automatically shut down on Saturday evening after a fire inside gas turbines.

The fire was extinguished by late on Saturday, but the company had no schedule for a restart pending an investigation.

There were no worries of power shortage as a result of the shutdown, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori. Editing by Andre Grenon)