TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects to buy 240,000 tonnes more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October-March than its initial plan to make up for lost nuclear output during the peak winter season.

The company has been operating only one of its two nuclear reactors since early November, and it will shut the remaining reactor by Jan. 28, 2012.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station northeast of Tokyo.

