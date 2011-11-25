* Chugoku Electric to secure 4 more LNG cargoes

* Initial plan was to buy 795,000 T in Oct-Mar (Adds detail)

TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects to buy in October-March four more liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes totalling 240,000 tonnes than its initial plan, to make up for lost nuclear output during the peak winter season.

The company in March had expected to buy 795,000 tonnes of LNG during the period, which is the second-half of the company's financial year.

The firm has been operating only one nuclear reactor, the 820-MW No.2 unit at its Shimane plant, but that unit will be shut for planned maintenance by Jan. 28, 2012.

Due to uncertainty over the restart of nuclear units after the massive March quake in northeast Japan, the company has shortened the maintenance period or changed the turnaround schedules on some fossil-fuel-fired plants to secure comfortable power supplies for winter.

As a result, the utility has boosted power supplies by up to 500 MW to 12,010 MW in January and February, a comfortable 13.5 percent margin over projected peak demand, enabling it to have room to give 550 MW of power to other firms that are short of power, including Kansai Electric Power Co.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station northeast of Tokyo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)