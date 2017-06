TOKYO, June 1 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said it resumed normal power output from the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.3 unit at its Tamashima power plant in western Japan at noon (0300 GMT) on Friday, following unplanned repair work.

The unit had been shut since mid-April due to a water leak from a pipeline to a boiler. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)