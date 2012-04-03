TOKYO, April 3 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it expects to resume operations at the coal-fired 125-megawatt No.3 unit at its Sunagawa power plant around mid-April.

The unit automatically shut on March 25 due to a problem with a boiler.

The company said it was not concerned about power shortages despite the shutdown. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)