British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
TOKYO, April 3 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it expects to resume operations at the coal-fired 125-megawatt No.3 unit at its Sunagawa power plant around mid-April.
The unit automatically shut on March 25 due to a problem with a boiler.
The company said it was not concerned about power shortages despite the shutdown. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.