TOKYO Nov 23 The operator of Japan's wrecked
nuclear plant and three Mitsubishi group firms plan to build a
new type of energy-efficient coal-fired power plant in
Fukushima, a source said on Saturday.
Tokyo Electric Power Co will tie up with Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corp and
Mitsubishi Electric to build integrated gasification
combined-cycle (IGCC) stations.
Mitsubishi group companies will have a majority stake in the
new plants while cash-strapped Tepco will be in charge of
running the facilities, which they plan to put online around
2020, the source said.
Tepco has been under pressure to introduce energy-efficient
facilities as all of its nuclear power plants have been closed
in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, with no immediate
prospects of restarting any nuclear plants given public
distrust.
Mitsubishi Heavy also aims to be a leading player in the new
IGCC technology, which will increase power output by 20 percent
from conventional coal power plants, using the same amount of
fuel.
Three reactors suffered core meltdowns at the Fukushima
Daiichi plant north of Tokyo after the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami that triggered explosions and forced the evacuation of
160,000 people from nearby towns and villages.