March 31 A price war has broken out among more
than 260 companies that will be allowed to sell electricity in
Japan's $70 billion retail market from next month, challenging
its old monopolies.
From April 1, Japanese consumers will be able to buy
electricity from suppliers like telecoms conglomerate Softbank
, travel agency H.I.S. and trading firm
Marubeni, instead of only from utilities such as Tokyo
Electric Power Co.
The following table lays out a selection of the types of
packages being offered, with an indication of the discount,
based on official company information.
The discounts presented are approximate because
like-for-like comparisons are difficult as some packages are
based on points and other loyalty programs.
They are based on a comparison with current prices offered
by Tokyo Electric Power, Japan's biggest regional monopoly, for
customers using 600 kilowatt hours of 40-amp electricity a
month.
The prices do not take account of discounts in non-power
services such as cell phone, Internet and point programs.
COMPANIES PARTNERS PACKAGED SERVICES DISCOUNT(%)
Tokyo Gas power + gas -8.3
Internet discount
emergency home
assistant
free web recipe
point program
JX gasoline discount -8.9
TonenGeneral -11.4
Softbank Tepco cell phone discount 0
Internet discount
emergency home
assistant
point program
KDDI point program 0
J:COM power + cable TV -4.7
power + Internet
power + phone
Mitsubishi Lawson point program -3.8
coupons
Marubeni Rakuten point program -5.7
Eneos Globe
Studio Ghibli funds for Ghibli
museum
H.I.S. -5.0
Tokyu Internet discount -2.6
cable TV discount
point program
Companies referred to in the table are Tokyo Gas Co Ltd
, JX Holdings Inc, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK
, Softbank Group Corp, KDDI Corp,
Mitsubishi Corp, Marubeni Corp, H.I.S. Co Ltd
, Tokyu Corp, Lawson Inc and Rakuten
Inc.
($1 = 112.47 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Bill Tarrant)