March 31 A price war has broken out among more than 260 companies that will be allowed to sell electricity in Japan's $70 billion retail market from next month, challenging its old monopolies. From April 1, Japanese consumers will be able to buy electricity from suppliers like telecoms conglomerate Softbank , travel agency H.I.S. and trading firm Marubeni, instead of only from utilities such as Tokyo Electric Power Co. The following table lays out a selection of the types of packages being offered, with an indication of the discount, based on official company information. The discounts presented are approximate because like-for-like comparisons are difficult as some packages are based on points and other loyalty programs. They are based on a comparison with current prices offered by Tokyo Electric Power, Japan's biggest regional monopoly, for customers using 600 kilowatt hours of 40-amp electricity a month. The prices do not take account of discounts in non-power services such as cell phone, Internet and point programs. COMPANIES PARTNERS PACKAGED SERVICES DISCOUNT(%) Tokyo Gas power + gas -8.3 Internet discount emergency home assistant free web recipe point program JX gasoline discount -8.9 TonenGeneral -11.4 Softbank Tepco cell phone discount 0 Internet discount emergency home assistant point program KDDI point program 0 J:COM power + cable TV -4.7 power + Internet power + phone Mitsubishi Lawson point program -3.8 coupons Marubeni Rakuten point program -5.7 Eneos Globe Studio Ghibli funds for Ghibli museum H.I.S. -5.0 Tokyu Internet discount -2.6 cable TV discount point program Companies referred to in the table are Tokyo Gas Co Ltd , JX Holdings Inc, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , Softbank Group Corp, KDDI Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Marubeni Corp, H.I.S. Co Ltd , Tokyu Corp, Lawson Inc and Rakuten Inc. ($1 = 112.47 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Bill Tarrant)