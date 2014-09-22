TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese electricity utilities,
already reeling from high fossil fuel bills to replace idled
nuclear units after the Fukushima disaster, are being hit
further by the falling yen, which is increasing costs that can't
be recouped, executives said.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, Kansai Electric Power Co
and other regional monopolies are having to shell out
more for imports of fuel that is priced in U.S. dollars as the
yen hovers near six-year lows.
Under a complex formula, fluctuations in the prices of oil
and other fossil fuels can be automatically reflected in
electricity bills, but utilities cannot recoup all the
additional costs because the adjustment system assumes their
reactors are operating.
The last operating nuclear reactors out of Japan's total of
48 were shut in September last year and most have been idled for
more than two years, while a new watchdog assesses their safety
following the meltdowns at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi
plant after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
The cost of "oil rises due to the weaker yen. There's a
fossil fuel adjustment system in place, but that is based on an
assumption that nuclear reactors are in operation", Hokuriku
Electric Power Co President Susumu Kyuwa told a press
conference on Friday.
"So while there's no nuclear power, there is definitely an
impact on our business and I am watching the currency swings
carefully," Kyuwa said.
The yen fell to a six-year low of 109.46 late last week as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start its
rate-tightening cycle sooner than expected have led to a broad
dollar gain this month.
A weakening of one yen per dollar raised Tokyo Electric's
fossil fuel costs by 28 billion yen ($257 million) in the
business year ended in March, industry data shows.
For Kansai Electric the figure is 13 billion yen, with the
total impact on the 10 utilities reaching 76 billion yen,
industry data showed.
"Utilities have been replacing lost nuclear power with
fossil fuel-fired power generation, and fuel consumption is on
the rise, so the weak yen is hurting all of us and squeezing
profits," Kansai Electric President Makoto Yagi said on Friday.
The utilities, though, have got some relief as oil
is trading near a more than two-year low and thermal coal
is not far from five-year lows, helping offset some
of the falls in the yen.
The Federation of Electric Power Companies said it couldn't
quantify the amount that its members can't adjust on electricity
bills because each utility had different levels of reliance on
nuclear units before the shutdown.
Kansai Electric, Kyushu Electric Power Co and
Shikoku Electric Power Co relied the most on nuclear
power before the Fukushima crisis. The utilities relied on
nuclear units for about 40 percent of their electricity
generation before Fukushima, compared with the national average
of less than 30 percent.
The following table lays out the impact of a one yen decline
per dollar on increasing utilities' fossil fuel costs for the
business year ended in March, according to industry data.
Utilities Impact in yen
Hokkaido Elec 2.1 bln
Tohoku Elec 5.5 bln
Tokyo Elec 28.0 bln
Chubu Elec 12.0 bln
Hokuriku Elec 1.3 bln
Kansai Elec 13.0 bln
Chugoku Elec 4.7 bln
Shikoku Elec 1.9 bln
Kyushu Elec 7.4 bln
Okinawa Elec 0.5 bln
Total 76.4 bln
(1 US dollar = 108.8600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)