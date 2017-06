TOKYO Jan 24 East Japan Railway Co said it plans to replace an ageing oil-fired 144-megawatt No.1 unit at its Kawasaki plant, near Tokyo, with a new environment-friendly gas-fired unit.

The new fuel efficient combined cycle No.1 unit, with capacity of around 200-megawatts, is set to start operations in 2021, the world's biggest passenger railway operator said in a statement.

The current No.1 unit, which runs on kerosene, began operations in 1981. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)