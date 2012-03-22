TOKYO, March 23 Idemitsu Kosan, Inpex Corp, Mitsubishi Materials and other firms are set to build Japan's biggest geothermal power plant in Fukushima, at a cost of around 100 billion yen ($1.2 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

The consortium aims for the 270 megawatt plant to start operations around 2020, the report said, without citing sources. About nine firms are expected to participate in the consortium, which will also include Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co, the report said. ($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)