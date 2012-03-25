TOKYO, March 25 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said its coal-fired 125-megawatt No.3 unit at the Sunagawa power plant in northern Japan shut down automatically at 0731 GMT on Sunday due to a problem with a steam drum.

The company also said its fuel oil-fired 350-MW No.2 unit at its Date plant would halt power generation from March 24 to 30 due to repair work on the unit's condenser. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Mark Potter)