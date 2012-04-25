BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
TOKYO, April 25 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it expects to resume operations of the 175-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Naie plant in mid-May following unplanned repair work.
The unit has been shut since April 4 due to a steam leak from a boiler. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding