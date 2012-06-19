UPDATE 3-Toshiba unconvinced by Western Digital's last-ditch chip bid
* State-backed fund in talks with Bain Capital -sources (Adds details on Western Digital's proposal)
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it plans to resume operations of the 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.1 unit at its Shiriuchi power plant this week after last week's unplanned shutdown.
The unit has been shut since June 14 after the vibrations of steam turbines increased. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* State-backed fund in talks with Bain Capital -sources (Adds details on Western Digital's proposal)
WASHINGTON/MONTREAL, June 9 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against new jets from Bombardier Inc , sending the Canadian planemaker's stock down as much as 8 percent.