TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it curbed output of the 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.2 unit at its Date power plant since 2:15 a.m. on Friday (1715 GMT on Thursday) by about 90 MW due to a problem with a pump that supplies water to a boiler.

The unit's operable capacity had dropped to 260 MW, and the company had no schedule for resuming normal operations, saying it was investigating. The unit was restarted on Monday after unplanned repair work.

There were no concerns about power shortages despite the lower output, the company said.

