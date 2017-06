TOKYO, March 14 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Wednesday its group firm would carry out planned maintenance on the 250-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.3 unit at its power plant in Tomakomai, northern Japan, from March 15 to June 30.

Hokkaido Electric buys all power output from the plant operated by the group firm Hokkaido Power Engineering Co. The No.3 unit is the only power generation unit at the plant. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)