TOKYO May 17 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it has scheduled a planned maintenance shutdown on the 700-megawatt coal-fired No.4 unit at its Tomato-Atsuma power plant in northern Japan from May 20 to Oct. 22.

The facility is the company's biggest fossil fuel-fired power generation unit by capacity.

Due partly to the unit's shutdown, the company sees a 1.9 percent power shortage in August, and is expected to call on its customers to curb consumption during the peak power season.

Hokkaido Electric also said it restarted the 250-megawatt No.1 unit at its Tomakomai power plant on Wednesday evening, as expected, after halting it for an unplanned inspection due to technical trouble. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)