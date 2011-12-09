* Hokuriku Electric to buy 2 mln T thermal coal in Jan-March
* No restart schedule set for Shika nuclear plant
(Adds details, tables)
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese utility Hokuriku
Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to buy
300,000 kilolitres (1.9 million barrels) of fuel oil and crude
in the January-March quarter, triple the amount it bought during
the same period this year.
It is assuming that its sole Shika nuclear plant stays shut
amid public fears about nuclear safety amid the radiation crisis
at Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake
and tsunami.
The company also plans to buy 2 million tonnes of thermal
coal in January-March, up from 1.4 million tonnes a year ago, a
spokesman said.
It does not import liquefied natural gas.
Following shows details of the company's purchase plans for
October-December and January-March, with year-ago figures in
parentheses. Units for oil are in million kilolitres, while
those for thermal coal are in million tonnes. (1 kilolitre
equals roughly 6.2898 barrels.)
Buy Oct-Dec Jan-Mar
Oil 0.35 (0.04) 0.30 (0.10)
Coal 1.70 (1.29) 2.00 (1.40)
Following shows details of the company's consumption plans
for October-December and January-March.
Use Oct-Dec Jan-Mar
Oil 0.30 (n/a) 0.35 (n/a)
Coal 1.80 (n/a) 1.90 (n/a)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)