* Hokuriku Electric to buy 2 mln T thermal coal in Jan-March * No restart schedule set for Shika nuclear plant (Adds details, tables) TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese utility Hokuriku Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to buy 300,000 kilolitres (1.9 million barrels) of fuel oil and crude in the January-March quarter, triple the amount it bought during the same period this year. It is assuming that its sole Shika nuclear plant stays shut amid public fears about nuclear safety amid the radiation crisis at Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The company also plans to buy 2 million tonnes of thermal coal in January-March, up from 1.4 million tonnes a year ago, a spokesman said. It does not import liquefied natural gas. Following shows details of the company's purchase plans for October-December and January-March, with year-ago figures in parentheses. Units for oil are in million kilolitres, while those for thermal coal are in million tonnes. (1 kilolitre equals roughly 6.2898 barrels.) Buy Oct-Dec Jan-Mar Oil 0.35 (0.04) 0.30 (0.10) Coal 1.70 (1.29) 2.00 (1.40) Following shows details of the company's consumption plans for October-December and January-March. Use Oct-Dec Jan-Mar Oil 0.30 (n/a) 0.35 (n/a) Coal 1.80 (n/a) 1.90 (n/a) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)