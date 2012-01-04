TOKYO Jan 4 Power demand in Japan fell 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Wednesday, marking the 10th straight month of year-on-year declines.

There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption following the March 11 quake and tsunami which triggered a crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility, decimating public confidence in atomic power

