Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's power demand rose 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, due in part to colder-than-normal temperatures mostly throughout the nation in the second half of the month.
That marked the second straight month of year-on-year rises. The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February since last year's earthquake after colder weather temporarily caused a spike in heating demand.
Many utilities were calling on the public and the companies in winter to save power consumption following the March 11 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric 's Fukushima Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.