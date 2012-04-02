* Power demand falls 5 pct in financial year to March
* More closely watched power data due on Apr 16
* Japan to announce power supply/demand plans by eary May
(Refiles to fix typo in bullet point)
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's power demand rose 1.3
percent in March from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation
based on grid industry data showed on Monday, due in part to
colder-than-normal temperatures mostly throughout the nation in
the second half of the month.
That marked the second straight month of year-on-year rises.
The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February
since last year's earthquake after colder weather temporarily
caused a spike in heating demand.
In the financial year ended in March, power demand fell 5
percent from 2010/11, the grid data showed, as power saving
efforts in the quake-hit areas in the summer curbed usage.
Demand in August fell by a sharp 12 percent from the same month
a year earlier.
Many utilities were calling on the public and companies to
save power consumption following the March 11 quake and tsunami,
which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public
confidence in nuclear power.
More closely watched preliminary data for power generation
and fuel usage in March by regional power utilities will be
released on April 16 by the Federation of Electric Power
Companies of Japan.
Its February data showed nationwide power generation rose
4.1 percent from a year earlier due partly to the leap year
effect.
The federation's data is usually in line with Reuters
calculations, which are based on daily data by Japan's sole grid
network council covering nine core regions in the four main
islands.
Currently, only one of Japan's 54 reactors is online and new
government safety standards have prevented any restart of
reactors shut for regular maintenance since last March.
Japan is set to announce by early May how to avoid power
shortage this summer despite uncertainty over when local
communities will give a nod to the first reactor restart. The
central government has been struggling to remove public doubts
about its widely criticised pro-industry regulations.
Nuclear power accounted for about 30 percent of electricity
demand before the Fukushima crisis. Among the nation's utilities
- nuclear-reliant Kansai Electric Power Co, Shikoku
Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co
- are seen as particularly hard pressed to meet demand.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Sugita
Katyal)