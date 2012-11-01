TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's power demand fell 1.7 percent in October from a year earlier, marking the second straight month of year-on-year decline, a Reuters calculation based on industry data found on Friday. There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption following the March 2011 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated electricity last month, leaving a larger burden on fossil fuel-fired plants, mostly gas and oil, to offset the decline. Northern and eastern Japan experienced hotter-than-average weather last month, while western Japan had mostly average temperatures throughout the month, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes. Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,675,272 -4.6 Tohoku Elec 6,422,742 0.7 Tokyo Elec 22,989,698 0.2 Chubu Elec 10,720,892 -0.8 Hokuriku Elec 2,308,001 -3.6 Kansai Elec 11,896,069 -3.6 Chugoku Elec 4,878,830 -3.3 Shikoku Elec 2,276,546 -4.3 Kyushu Elec 6,743,795 -4.1 Total 70,911,845 -1.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Eric Meijer)