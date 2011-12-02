TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's power demand fell 5.4 percent in November from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Friday.

That marks the ninth straight month of year-on-year declines.

The effects of the March earthquake sharply reduced use of nuclear power plants, requiring widespread efforts to reduce power use and denting industrial activity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda)