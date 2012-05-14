TOKYO May 14 Consumers and businesses served by
Kansai Electric power company could be asked to reduce
consumption by 20 percent compared to 2010 levels to cope with
summer shortages linked to the shutdowns of nuclear reactors,
according to a government draft document released on Monday.
The government will consider asking four other utilities -
Chubu Electric, Hokuriku Electric, Chugoku Electric and Shikoku
Electric - to conserve power to help Kansai make up shortfalls
more than a year after the disaster at the tsunami-hit Fukushima
nuclear power plant, the document showed.
The Kansai region's power saving goal could be reduced to 15
percent if other utilities cooperate, the document said.
The government will also consider whether it is necessary to
issue a mandatory power saving order for corporate users in the
Kansai service region or consider imposing rolling blackouts in
several areas.