TOKYO, June 2 Japan's power demand rose 0.2
percent in May from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed on Saturday.
That marked the fourth straight month of year-on-year rises.
The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February
since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 disrupted
supply chains and took a hit on the economy.
Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in
regions served by the nine major utilities. Power demand is in
megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.
Utilities MWh Yr/Yr
Hokkaido Elec 2,659,774 -2.6
Tohoku Elec 6,307,786 6.5
Tokyo Elec 22,492,636 1.6
Chubu Elec 10,404,095 3.6
Hokuriku Elec 2,240,151 -2.3
Kansai Elec 11,878,907 -4.0
Chugoku Elec 4,858,325 -1.6
Shikoku Elec 2,292,473 -4.1
Kyushu Elec 6,790,477 -2.6
Total 69,924,624 0.2
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)