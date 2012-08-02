TOKYO, Aug 2 Power demand in Japan fell 1.4
percent in July from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed, after government calls to save
electricity as it battles to compensate for a near-zero nuclear
plant utilisation in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.
That marks the second straight month of year-on-year
declines, with utilities looking to meet demand for electricity
with fossil fuel-fired plants.
Japan's total utilisation rate at its 10 nuclear power
generators rose to an average 2.9 percent in July from zero in
June, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data showed
on Wednesday, reflecting the restart of two reactors at Kansai
Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant.
Those were the first restarts since last year's Fukushima
nuclear disaster, which by early this May had left all of the
country's 50 units offline for safety checks.
Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in
regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is
in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.
Utilities MWh Yr/Yr
Hokkaido Elec 2,657,193 -6.1
Tohoku Elec 6,941,241 2.3
Tokyo Elec 26,760,139 0.3
Chubu Elec 12,500,186 -0.7
Hokuriku Elec 2,648,888 -4.3
Kansai Elec 14,346,505 -4.2
Chugoku Elec 5,786,753 -1.1
Shikoku Elec 2,725,788 -3.7
Kyushu Elec 8,356,685 -2.7
Total 82,723,378 -1.4
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)