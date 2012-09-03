TOKYO, Sept 3 Power demand in Japan rose 2.1
percent in August from a year earlier, marking the first
year-on-year gain in three months, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed on Monday, with hotter-than-normal
weather boosting the use of air-conditioning.
The rise came despite a major push to reduce energy
consumption following the quake and tsunami in March last year,
which triggered a crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that led to a loss of public
confidence in atomic power.
Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated
electricity last month.
Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in
regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is
in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.
Utilities MWh Yr/Yr
Hokkaido Elec 2,718,484 -5.5
Tohoku Elec 7,447,072 8.4
Tokyo Elec 28,705,345 7.0
Chubu Elec 12,710,393 0.5
Hokuriku Elec 2,778,053 1.1
Kansai Elec 14,996,702 -2.7
Chugoku Elec 6,060,093 0.7
Shikoku Elec 2,832,851 -4.1
Kyushu Elec 8,634,849 -1.0
Total 86,883,842 2.1
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)