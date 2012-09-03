TOKYO, Sept 3 Power demand in Japan rose 2.1 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the first year-on-year gain in three months, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, with hotter-than-normal weather boosting the use of air-conditioning. The rise came despite a major push to reduce energy consumption following the quake and tsunami in March last year, which triggered a crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that led to a loss of public confidence in atomic power. Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated electricity last month. Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes. Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,718,484 -5.5 Tohoku Elec 7,447,072 8.4 Tokyo Elec 28,705,345 7.0 Chubu Elec 12,710,393 0.5 Hokuriku Elec 2,778,053 1.1 Kansai Elec 14,996,702 -2.7 Chugoku Elec 6,060,093 0.7 Shikoku Elec 2,832,851 -4.1 Kyushu Elec 8,634,849 -1.0 Total 86,883,842 2.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)