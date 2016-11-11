TOKYO, Nov 11 Seven months into Japan's power
market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security,
more than 2 million retail electricity users switched to new
power providers, monthly data by the national grid monitor
showed on Friday.
In October, a little more than 200,000 Japanese retail power
users made the switch, according to the data issued by
Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission
Operators, Japan (OCCTO).
More than half of the switches were in the home turfs of
Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked
Fukushima power station, the data showed, accounting for nearly
5 percent of its retail customers, the data showed.
A price war has broken out among hundreds of companies that
were allowed to sell electricity in Japan's $70 billion retail
market from April, challenging its old monopolies.
The following table shows the number of switches that the
retail power users in each area of the former power monopolies
made to new power providers. Unit is in 1,000 cases. The
percentages represent the ratio of switched retail power
accounts to total retail accounts of former monopolies. (Source:
OCCTO)
Utility end-Oct end-Oct end-Sept end-Sept
Hokkaido Electric 105.1 3.8% 95 3.4%
Tohoku Electric 65.1 1.2% 57 1.0%
Tepco 1,189.8 5.2% 1,083 4.7%
Chubu Electric 162.6 2.1% 146 1.9%
Hokuriku Electric 7.4 0.6% 6 0.5%
Kansai Electric 423.4 4.2% 381 3.8%
Chugoku Electric 9.9 0.3% 8 0.2%
Shikoku Electric 14.7 0.8% 12 0.6%
Kyushu Electric 112.1 1.8% 97 1.5%
Okinawa Electric - 0.0% - 0.0%
Total 2090.1 3.3% 1,884 3.0%
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Biju Dwarakanath)