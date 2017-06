TOKYO Feb 6 An independent power producing venture has resumed operations of a 134-megawatt coal-fired unit at its Itoigawa plant in northern Japan, Tohoku Electric Power Co said.

The plant, which was restarted on Saturday morning, had been shut since Jan. 27 due to a problem with a coal feeder system, cutting its power supply to Tohoku Electric.

The venture is owned 80 percent by Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) and the rest by Taiheiyo Cement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)