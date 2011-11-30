TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese power wholesaler Electric Power Development (J-Power) said on Wednesday it expects to restart its coal-fired 250-megawatt No.1 unit at its Takasago plant in western Japan by the end of December.

The unit has been shut since July 30 due to a problem with a transformer. The company had said the shutdown was expected to last several months.

J-Power supplies part of the power generated from the unit to Kansai Electric Power, which has been unable to restart several nuclear reactors currently under maintenance amid public worries over safety following the massive earthquake in northeastern Japan on March 11. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)