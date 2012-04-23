Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Joban Kyodo Electric Power said it resumed commercial operations of the 175-megawatt No.6 fuel oil-fired unit at its sole Nakoso power plant on Saturday.
The No.6 unit had been moth balled since January 2010, but the company decided to bring back into operation the facility damaged by last year's massive earthquake due to concerns about power shortages following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster.
With the restart of No.6 unit, all four units at the Nakoso oil-fired plant have returned to operation after the quake, with total capacity of 1,625 MW.
Tohoku Electric and Tokyo Electric each own 49.11 percent of Joban Kyodo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.